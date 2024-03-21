Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 140,000 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of DXC Technology worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,385,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 9.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,080,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,484 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 3,407.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,411,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 281.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,599,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,014 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 993.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,697,000 after purchasing an additional 620,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $393,356.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

