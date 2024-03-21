Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Bought by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Bank OZK accounts for about 1.8% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Bank OZK worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Bank OZK by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 30,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Bank OZK by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 17,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 716,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,553,000 after buying an additional 178,620 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OZK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.26. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $52.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

