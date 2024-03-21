Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $4.50 Million Holdings in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Couchbase makes up 1.4% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Couchbase by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BASE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of BASE stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38.

Insider Activity at Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,620 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $127,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 40,604 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $868,113.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 394,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,438,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $127,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,979 shares of company stock worth $2,500,028 in the last ninety days. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

