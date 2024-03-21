CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $61.88 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0768 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006190 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00024923 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00015111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001603 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,077.35 or 0.99946555 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010445 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.60 or 0.00155853 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0742125 USD and is up 14.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $4,469,544.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

