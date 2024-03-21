Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.71-6.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.97-4.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.11 billion. Five Below also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.710-6.220 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIVE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lowered Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.59.

Get Five Below alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five Below

Five Below Trading Up 1.1 %

Insider Activity

Five Below stock opened at $208.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $220.19.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Five Below by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.