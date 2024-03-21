Insider Buying: Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) Insider Buys A$27,049.45 in Stock

Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG – Get Free Report) insider David Groves acquired 29,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,049.45 ($17,795.69).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Pengana Capital Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1%. Pengana Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Pengana Capital Group Company Profile

Pengana Capital Group is a funds management group specialising in listed equities.

