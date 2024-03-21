Insider Buying: Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) CEO Buys 1,560 Shares of Stock

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy bought 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $20,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,046. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Mayville Engineering Stock Performance
NYSE:MEC opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $290.13 million, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.82.
Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $148.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mayville Engineering
Mayville Engineering Company Profile
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mayville Engineering
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Industrial Stocks Leading the Way in This ETF Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.