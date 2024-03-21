Insider Buying: Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) CEO Buys 1,560 Shares of Stock

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy bought 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $20,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,046. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mayville Engineering Stock Performance

NYSE:MEC opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $290.13 million, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $148.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 53,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

