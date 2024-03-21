Michael James Carlson Acquires 10,118 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) COO Michael James Carlson purchased 10,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $17,706.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,021 shares in the company, valued at $147,036.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael James Carlson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Michael James Carlson sold 35,269 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $77,239.11.

On Friday, February 16th, Michael James Carlson sold 9,952 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $31,547.84.

Stem Stock Performance

Shares of STEM opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $7.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STEM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stem in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Stem by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 30,779 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stem by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stem by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Stem by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 198,231 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

