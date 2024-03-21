Cara Schembri Sells 47,419 Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) insider Cara Schembri sold 47,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $16,596.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 650,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,721.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cara Schembri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Cara Schembri sold 6,931 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $3,396.19.

NASDAQ RENT opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61.

RENT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $0.60 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $0.75 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 541.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

