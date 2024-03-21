Cara Schembri Sells 47,419 Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) insider Cara Schembri sold 47,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $16,596.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 650,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,721.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Cara Schembri also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 5th, Cara Schembri sold 6,931 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $3,396.19.
NASDAQ RENT opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 541.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.
