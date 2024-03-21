Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) CEO Buys $19,280.00 in Stock

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher J. Annas bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $19,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,483.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Meridian Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $110.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Meridian Co. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $15.11.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). Meridian had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $44.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Meridian Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRBK. TheStreet cut Meridian from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut Meridian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Institutional Trading of Meridian

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Meridian by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Meridian by 19.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Meridian by 10.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Meridian by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Meridian by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

