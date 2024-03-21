Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider Sells $18,565.33 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) insider James Michael Matlock sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $18,565.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,844.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Michael Matlock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $75,548.20.

On Friday, February 2nd, James Michael Matlock sold 5,804 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $108,650.88.

On Tuesday, January 16th, James Michael Matlock sold 1,059 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $18,373.65.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, James Michael Matlock sold 1,363 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $23,702.57.

NYSE:TOST opened at $23.69 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Toast from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Toast from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Toast by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,677,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,248 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Toast by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toast by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,650,000 after purchasing an additional 723,992 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

