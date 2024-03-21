Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 14.000-14.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 13.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.9 billion-$16.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.2 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WHR

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Whirlpool stock opened at $109.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.02. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.