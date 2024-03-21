Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Orla Mining Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Orla Mining Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.85. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orla Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

