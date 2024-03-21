Zacks Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $11.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $187.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $193.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 238,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after buying an additional 24,487 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $2,118,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% during the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 318,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,020,000 after buying an additional 31,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.