Analysts Set Expectations for Tyra Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.15) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tyra Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.96) per share.

TYRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th.

TYRA stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. Tyra Biosciences has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 28.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $34,815.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 431,951 shares in the company, valued at $8,677,895.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,816 shares of company stock worth $298,165 over the last three months. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

