Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Green Dot in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Green Dot’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Green Dot’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Green Dot Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:GDOT opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $475.47 million, a PE ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 1.03. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $21.37.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $361.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.14 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Green Dot news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $298,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 101,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,537.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Green Dot news, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $1,225,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $298,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 101,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,537.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 443.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.