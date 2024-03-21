Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.23. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $12.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.68 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $561.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.07.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $469.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.68, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $464.77 and a 200-day moving average of $441.63. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $296.45 and a 12 month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,119 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $888,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

