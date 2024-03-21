Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.18. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $39.26 per share.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $913.89.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,016.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $935.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $820.52. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $625.97 and a 12-month high of $1,016.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

