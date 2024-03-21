Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Commercial Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $56.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $58.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.79%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $635,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $635,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,856,268.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 156,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,799,878.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,385 shares of company stock worth $14,317,006. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,103,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,457,000 after purchasing an additional 272,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,481,000 after buying an additional 142,062 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,611,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,859,000 after purchasing an additional 160,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,834,000 after acquiring an additional 527,709 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

