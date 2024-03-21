Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Lifted by Analyst

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pure Storage in a report released on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Pure Storage’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.72.

NYSE PSTG opened at $51.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.74. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.66, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,294,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,955,000 after purchasing an additional 567,358 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 548,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 13,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

