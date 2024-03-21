Precigen, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Precigen in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precigen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precigen’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday.

Precigen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. Precigen has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

Insider Activity at Precigen

In other news, Director Randal J. Kirk bought 96,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $136,327.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,096,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,327.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Precigen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patient Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Precigen by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,366,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 784,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 130,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 9.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,876,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 238,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 16.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 374,253 shares in the last quarter. 22.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. The company, through its technologies, enables to find solutions for biotherapeutics.

