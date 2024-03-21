Best Buy Co., Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Best Buy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Best Buy from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.47.

Best Buy Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BBY opened at $78.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

