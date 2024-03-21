Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Vaxart, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Vaxart in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vaxart’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 1,117.56% and a negative return on equity of 108.45%. The company had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 369.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 50,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia.

