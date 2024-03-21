Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Cut by National Bank Financial

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Corus Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$6.93 and a 1-year high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment ( TSE:CJR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$369.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$371.50 million.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

