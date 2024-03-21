Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Cummins Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cummins in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.71. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $18.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.60 EPS.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share.

CMI has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cummins

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $287.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.02 and its 200 day moving average is $238.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $287.97.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

About Cummins

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.