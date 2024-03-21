Brokers Offer Predictions for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Outlook Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.00). Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Outlook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.79) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Chardan Capital raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Brookline Capital Management raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.40 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on Outlook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.34.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ OTLK opened at $6.78 on Thursday. Outlook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 209.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15,928 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 60.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.