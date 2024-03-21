Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for High Tide Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HITI)

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for High Tide in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for High Tide’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. High Tide had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $94.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of High Tide from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

HITI stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $139.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HITI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of High Tide in the third quarter worth about $2,897,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of High Tide by 13.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,558,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 184,280 shares in the last quarter. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of High Tide by 149.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 52,882 shares in the last quarter. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

