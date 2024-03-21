FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Enbridge Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$53.65.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB opened at C$48.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$42.75 and a 52-week high of C$54.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$47.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.73. The company has a market cap of C$103.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of C$11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.99 billion.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.87%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.