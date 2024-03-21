Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CHK. TheStreet cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $86.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.51. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $72.17 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

