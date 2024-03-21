FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issued By Zacks Research

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Patterson Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PDCO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

PDCO opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,287,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,226,000 after buying an additional 26,685 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 194,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 139,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.23%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.