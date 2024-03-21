K+S Aktiengesellschaft Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (OTCMKTS:KPLUF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. Scotiabank also issued estimates for K+S Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KPLUF opened at $14.35 on Thursday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, or vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brand names.

