FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Ellington Financial Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ellington Financial in a report released on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Ellington Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ellington Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

EFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.06.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Ellington Financial stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a current ratio of 46.75 and a quick ratio of 46.75. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 78.53%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Ellington Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.39%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.