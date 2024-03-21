Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berry in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Berry Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BRY opened at $7.82 on Thursday. Berry has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $596.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.28 million. Berry had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Berry Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous None dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Institutional Trading of Berry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Berry by 302.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,847,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,360,000 after buying an additional 6,648,164 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berry by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,691,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,795,000 after purchasing an additional 109,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,476,000 after purchasing an additional 155,209 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Berry by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,639,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,274,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Berry by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,537,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,902,000 after purchasing an additional 284,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

