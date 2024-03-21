Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vital Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.57. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $10.18 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.85 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share.

VTLE has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

VTLE stock opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average is $48.22. Vital Energy has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $62.87.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTLE. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Vital Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

