CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for CRA International in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

CRA International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $140.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.64. CRA International has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $143.76. The company has a market cap of $980.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Insider Transactions at CRA International

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,039,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,611,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total transaction of $138,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,039,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,611,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,085 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in CRA International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in CRA International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in CRA International by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 46,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in CRA International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Articles

