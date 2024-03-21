Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Legacy Housing in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legacy Housing’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Legacy Housing stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $829,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,892,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,579,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $432,738.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 879,173 shares in the company, valued at $21,865,032.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $829,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,892,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,579,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 211,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,739 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the third quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

