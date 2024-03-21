Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Legacy Housing in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legacy Housing’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS.
Legacy Housing Price Performance
Legacy Housing stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the third quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Legacy Housing
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Industrial Stocks Leading the Way in This ETF Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.