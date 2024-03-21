Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,354,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,808 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,362,000 after acquiring an additional 396,388 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 39.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,771,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,223 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $5,850,000. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

