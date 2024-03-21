Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Decreased by Analyst

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Exagen in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Exagen’s current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 80.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.

Shares of XGN stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.02. Exagen has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Exagen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,504,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exagen by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 154,139 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Exagen by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 547,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 44,518 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Exagen by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Exagen by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

