Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $7.01.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.0074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,332,155 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 184,507 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 261,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,840 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 111,792 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 45,438 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

