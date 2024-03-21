Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Reduced by Analyst

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.88.

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$12.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.65. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$11.15 and a 12-month high of C$19.28.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

