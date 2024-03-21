Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for MAG Silver Corp. Issued By Raymond James (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Raymond James lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target (down previously from $19.50) on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

MAG Silver Price Performance

Shares of MAG opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.13. MAG Silver has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $14.42.

Institutional Trading of MAG Silver

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MAG Silver by 4.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,746,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,069,000 after buying an additional 406,335 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,402,000 after purchasing an additional 642,494 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 57,673 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,542,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,403,000 after buying an additional 58,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,364,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after buying an additional 38,784 shares during the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.