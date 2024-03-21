Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Decreased by Raymond James

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Ivanhoe Mines in a report released on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Ivanhoe Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IVN. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.79.

Shares of IVN opened at C$15.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 2.00. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of C$9.89 and a 1-year high of C$16.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.61.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.05).

In related news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total transaction of C$77,350.00. In other news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total transaction of C$77,350.00. Also, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$47,102.03. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,784 shares of company stock valued at $157,394. Company insiders own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

