Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Delek US Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Delek US in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.18). Delek US had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DK

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 139.00 and a beta of 1.31. Delek US has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth $28,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth $30,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other Delek US news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,976 shares of company stock valued at $135,738 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Delek US’s payout ratio is 445.45%.

About Delek US

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.