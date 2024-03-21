Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $4.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.47. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $17.75 per share.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on FANG. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $192.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $121.84 and a one year high of $193.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,391,567,000 after buying an additional 176,208 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,209,617,000 after buying an additional 648,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,575,653,000 after buying an additional 112,297 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,227,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $965,786,000 after buying an additional 2,388,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $519,995,000 after buying an additional 48,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $3.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.