Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Downgraded by Bloom Burton

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bloom Burton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Shares of FUSN stock opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 11.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after buying an additional 1,481,037 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

