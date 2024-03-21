Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Tango Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TNGX stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $13.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $907.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, CEO Barbara Weber sold 4,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $58,793.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,539,624 shares in the company, valued at $19,337,677.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Adam Crystal sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $53,857.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Weber sold 4,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $58,793.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,539,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,337,677.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,731 shares of company stock worth $2,103,703. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNGX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

