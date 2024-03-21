Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Reduced by Analyst

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report released on Tuesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $2.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.57. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2024 earnings at $11.57 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.61 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.69 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 19.56%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

View Our Latest Report on OVV

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV stock opened at C$69.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.55. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$43.23 and a 12 month high of C$70.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.45.

Ovintiv Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.