Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Scholar Rock in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.54). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scholar Rock’s current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday.

Scholar Rock Stock Up 8.6 %

SRRK stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.98.

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

In other Scholar Rock news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $39,538.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,079.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $39,538.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,079.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 12,459 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $234,602.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,202.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,303 shares of company stock valued at $769,490 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.