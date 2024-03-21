Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Issued By HC Wainwright

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.93.

Shares of SGMO opened at $0.82 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

