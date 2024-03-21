Research Analysts Set Expectations for Steven Madden, Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

SHOO opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.16. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $45.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $519.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.96 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Steven Madden by 111.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the second quarter worth about $93,120,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Steven Madden by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,264,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $199,032,000 after purchasing an additional 316,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 21.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,022,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,474,000 after buying an additional 183,763 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Steven Madden news, EVP Lisa Keith sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $100,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $863,268.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,920,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Keith sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $100,152.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $863,268.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,346 shares of company stock worth $2,464,841. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.52%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

